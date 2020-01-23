Liam Sheedy believes his panel is strong ahead of weekend league opener

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy believes he has put together a strong panel ahead of the National League opener this weekend.

The All-Ireland champions face Limerick in Semple Stadium.

Sheedy says it will be a big step up for some of the younger members of the panel but one they are well capable of making.

Tipp FM will have full live commentary of the National Allianz hurling league from Semple Stadium this Saturday at 5.15 in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brookland’s, Nenagh.