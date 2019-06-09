Liam Kearns to step down

Tipperary is out of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

After a 10 minute delay to thrown in and with an additional five minutes of injury time Tipp were defeated by Down.

There were three changes to the Tipperary starting team with Daire Brennan, Philip Austin and Jack Kennedy in for Kevin Fahey, Paul Maher, and Liam Casey.

Philip Austin made the difference in the first half scoring 1-1.

At half time Tipp led 1-5 Down 0-5.

Down responded with four points in succession in the second half and a goal from full forward Donal O’Hare in the opening minutes.

With 5 points coming from the subs bench the northern team’s sub decisions proved to be the undoing for the Premier with the final score Down 1-13 to Tipperary 1-10.

Following the defeat to Down Tipperary manager Liam Kearns has announced he is to step down.

Speaking earlier on Premier Play Tipp FM’s sports editor Stephen Gleeson has the details