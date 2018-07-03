Liam Cahill names his squad to face Cork in U21 Munster final



Tipperary have a clean bill of health heading into tomorrow evenings Munster Under 21 hurling final against Cork.

The Premier saw off the challenge of Limerick in the semi-final last month while Cork earned their place in the final thanks to a win over Waterford in the last four.

The Rebels will have home advantage for tomorrow’s game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill says the weather has had a bearing on their preparations with a focus on keeping players hydrated.

He expects it to be an exciting game.

Cahill last night announced his team selection, which shows an unchanged side from the one that defeated Limerick.

Throw in is at 7.30 tomorrow evening – the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Barry’s Supervalu , Friar St. Thurles