Legends game to raise funds for Alzheimer Society

Hurling stars of the past will be involved in a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland this evening in Nenagh.

Tipperary and Limerick hurling legends will clash at MacDonagh Park with the likes of Brendan Cummins, Liam Sheedy, Michael Ryan and Colm Bonnar among those donning the Blue & Gold once again.

Mike Nash, Joe Quaid and Ciaran Carey are some of the former Limerick greats that have signed up for the cause.

Naturally Liam Sheedy will be bringing along the Liam McCarthy Cup for the occasion.

Throw-in is at 5 o’clock.