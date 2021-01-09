Lee Grace confident Byrne will succeed in Cyprus without McCarthy

Carrick-on-Suir’s Lee Grace isn’t worried about Jack Byrne’s future following Mick McCarthy’s sacking.

Byrne joined Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia earlier this week, however McCarthy was sacked as manager on Wednesday.

Grace was teammates with Byrne with Shamrock Rovers when they won the league last season.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Grace believes the Dubliner will still succeed in Cyprus without McCarthy in charge:

“I’m sure Jack knew going out there that, that wasn’t the only reason he was going out there, for Mick.

“I’m sure he knew how many times that team changes their managers and how many times that teams out there change their managers, so I’m sure that wasn’t the only factor.

“I wouldn’t be worried about Jack, he’s good enough to play in any team so if he gets his head down it doesn’t matter what manager is after coming in, he’ll be in the team.

“I wouldn’t have any worries about him.”

Listen to the full interview below: