League meetings with Dublin and Cork in store for Tipp ladies footballers

Tipperary have been handed a tough draw in the group stages of this year’s Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Competing in Division 1B, Declan Carr’s side face 2020 All Ireland champions Dublin, 2020 runners-up Cork, as well as Munster rivals Waterford.

The groups have been drawn up in a regional fashion to cut down on travel, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the League semi-finals.

The LGFA has also announced its fixture calendar for the League, with Round 1 set for the week of May 23rd, and the final on the weekend of June 27th.

The Tipperary Ladies Footballers, like all senior inter-county GAA teams, are allowed to return to collective training on Monday week, April 19th.

Proposed Dates

Round 1 – 23rd May

Round 2 – 30th May

Round 3 – 6th June (Bank Holiday Weekend)

Semi-finals – 13th June

Finals – 27th June

*Dates are set for a Sunday but may be played midweek or Saturday by agreement with both counties.