Last day of voting as English goes up against Leamy

The focus turns to the last pair in this round of the competition to find Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment as memories drift to a dropping ball from Joe Hayes which landed near Nicholas English and with a nifty ‘Diego’ style finish he coolly slotted past Ger Cunningham in the drawn Munster final of 1987.

Cork dominated Munster hurling at the time and despite the goal putting Tipp clear the rebels regained their composure and edged ahead before Pat Fox calmly slotted over the equalizing point to set up a replay in Killarney which Tipp subsequently won.

Up against the goal is a moment of magic from Denis Leamy in Cardiff against Toulouse in the first half of the Heineken cup final of 2008. Playing a key role for Munster, the Dualla legend scored the memorable try that set Munster on their way to victory.

You can vote for Nicky or Denis on the Tipp FM website with voting set to close on all eight pairings at 5pm today.

The quarter final pairings will be announced on Friday morning on Tipp Today.

Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment is sponsored by your Local Credit Union.