Laois will pose challenge on Sunday

Laois will tear into Tipperary when the sides meet at Croke Park tomorrow.

That’s according to Laois player Joe Phelan, who’s side are coming into the game with momentum from their wins over Westmeath and Dublin.

Tipperary – while dominant in the Munster round robin series – fell at the final hurdle, losing to Limerick in the final.

Laois Joe Phelan says they’ll do what they can to come out on top…

Throw in on Sunday in Croke Park is at 4pm.

