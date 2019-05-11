Ladies’ and Men’s football double header at Semple

There’s a double-header at Semple Stadium in Thurles this evening, where Tipp ladies get proceedings underway as they face off against 2018 All-Ireland Junior Champions Limerick.

The Round 1 fixture will have a 5pm throw-in, ahead of the Munster GAA Senior Football Championship quarter-final between the counties.

Aisling McCarthy, who enjoyed a stint with the Western Bulldogs in the Women’s AFL, is a notable inclusion in the Tipperary side, and she’ll pull on the blue and gold for the first time in 2019.

Following that game, Tipperary footballers get what they hope will be a good run in the Championship underway this evening.

They face Limerick at Semple Stadium in the Munster quarter final.

Limerick’s Iain Corbett knows they’ll be up against it this evening.

Throw-in is at 7 o'clock this evening