A change of venue has been announced for Tipperary’s clash with Galway in the TG4 All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship.

The meeting, originally fixed for Birr in Offaly, will now take place at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 3pm on Saturday.

It’s the first fixture in Group Two of the All-Ireland round robin series, which also features Monaghan. Only the four group winners will progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals.