Ladies Football: Cahir & Commercials off to winning start in Sunday fixtures

Cahir and Clonmel Commercials have got off to a winning start in the Tipperary Ladies Senior Football Championship.

In Group 2, Cahir overcame Aherlow by a single point in a high-scoring affair in Cahir, winning 1-16 to 2-12 yesterday.

In the same group, Moyle Rovers had a comfortable win over Cappawhite on Friday evening.

In Group 1, Clonmel Commercials got their campaign off to a winning start as they defeated Templemore by 10 points yesterday afternoon.

The action began in that group on Thursday evening where Brian Borus defeated Fethard by four points.