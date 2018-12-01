Lacey set to referee final international

It’s a huge day for Tipperary’s John Lacey.

He will referee his final international rugby game this afternoon.

The Tipp town native takes charge of the Barbarians against Argentina at Twickenham.

It’s the end of an illustrious career for the former Shannon and Munster player who will take up a high performance referee coaching and talent identification role with the IRFU.

Speaking to Tipp FM John said having the Ba-Ba’s as his last game was fitting.

Kick off is at 2.30 in Twickenham – you can hear the full interview with John Lacey on Extra Time here on Tipp FM next Monday night from 7.