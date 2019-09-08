Kilruane top of group

Kilruane MacDonaghs top their group and are through to the county senior hurling quarter finals after beating Eire Og Annacarthy by four points yesterday evening in Templederry.

A first half goal by All Ireland U20 medalist Kian O Kelly set up the north side as they led 1-10 to 0-10 at the break.

Conor Cleary buried another just after the restart ensuring there was no way back for the west side as Kilruane ran out victors on a 2-19 to 2-15 scoreline.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Kilruane manager Liam O Shea said he was pleased with the victory

Elsewhere Drom was too much for Portroe running out 2-26 to 1-12 winners, while Loughmore beat Upperchurch 3-25 to 0-18.

Mid Tipp side Moycarkey Borris started as underdogs but beat Borrisoleigh by three points 1-19 to 1-16 while Kiladangan overcome Roscrea 2-18 to 0-16.

In the O Riain cup Holycross beat Newport 1-18 to 1-17. JK Brackens with goals from Darren Russel, David O Shea and Lyndon Fairbrother defeated Clonakenny 3-20 to 1-17 while Cashel beat St Mary’s 1-18 to 1-14.

In the Intermediate hurling championship Gurtnahoe beat Borrisokane 1-17 to 1-12 while Golden had three to spare over Ballybacon winning 1-20 to 1-17.

Boherlahan defeated Cappawhite 2-17 to 1-17 while Sean Treacys won the west derby against Lattin 3-16 to 1-16.

Finally Shannon Rovers and Knockavilla Kickhams played out an exciting 2-18 a piece draw. After the game George Hannigan told Tipp FM Sport it was a real battle