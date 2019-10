Kilruane MacDonaghs know they’ll have to perform for the full game in their County Senior Hurling semi-final next weekend.

Following their 13 point win over defending champions Clonoulty Rossmore the North Tipp side will face Borrisoleigh in Semple Stadium next Sunday.

Kilruane went in 13 points to 2 up at half time but Clonoulty fought back in the second period which manager Liam O’Shea says was no surprise.