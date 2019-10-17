The effort going into Kilruane MacDonagh’s preparations for the County Senior Hurling championship is paying off.

That’s the view of JJ Kennedy of the Westside Column following their win over defending champions Clonoulty Rossmore last weekend.

That victory has set up a county semi-final against Borrisoleigh in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

JJ Kennedy says the hard work can be seen in their performances of late.

