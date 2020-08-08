Kilruane MacDonaghs emerge winners after hard-fought battle with Moycarkey Borris

Kilruane MacDonaghs had to dig deep to overcome a strong Moycarkey Borris challenge at Templemore this afternoon.

Cian O’Kelly got the scoring off to an early start with a goal for the northerners, but Moycarkey worked their way back into the game to go in just a point down at the break.

Kilruane led 2-8 to 1-10 at that stage as Cian Darcy and Moycarkey keeper Rhys Shelly traded goals.

The contest remained even in the second half before Kilruane MacDonaghs got on top and ran out 3-21 to 2-19 winners.

Speaking after the game, Kilruane manager, Liam O’Shea said it was a hard-fought victory today:

“Yeah it was a really, really hard battle, coming down to the wire there in the last 10 or 15 minutes. Moycarkey was really flying it and we had to dig deep.

“I’m really proud of our boys because it looked as if we could have gone away at that stage – I think we were a couple of points down, but we came back.

“We went five – or maybe six – up but then they came back in the last few minutes to get a few points.

“So, we’re thankful that we got out of there with a win.”

There are two more games in the county senior hurling championship taking place today.

County champions Borrisileigh take on Burgess at 7 o clock in Nenagh while at the same time we’ll have live commentary of Upperchurch-Drombane versus Toomevara from Semple Stadium.

Our live updates and commentary with thanks to Nenagh and Thurles credit unions.