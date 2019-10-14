Kilruane MacDonaghs are through to the county senior hurling semi finals after a commanding performance where they led all the way to beat Clonoulty Rossmore 1-23 to 1-10 at Templetuohy yesterday afternoon.

The north side lost Jerome Cahill to a hamstring injury early on but got a grip on the game and went in with a sizeable lead at the break, going in 0-13 to 0-2 in front.

On resumption Clonoulty came more into the game but Kilruane got a goal via Cian Darcy mid way through the half ensuring there was no way back for last year’s champions despite Sean Maher registering a goal late on.

Late red cards were issued to Kilruanes Niall O’Meara and Clonoulty’s Timmy Hammersley but it had no bearing on the outcome of the game as the North Tipp side ran out convincing winners.

After the game Kilruane MacDonaghs manager Liam O Shea told Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson that they were pleased to overcome such strong opponents