Kilruane hoping to end near 30 year gap for North Title

A win in the North Senior Hurling final could set either Kiladangan or Kilruane MacDonaghs up for a strong challenge in the County championship.

Both sides are already through the knock-out stages in the county but victory this afternoon would be a major confidence boost.

Kiladangan have won a number of north finals in recent years while Kilruane have to go back to 1990 for their last win in the division.

Shane Brophy of the Nenagh Guardian says despite this lack of success they have regularly challenged at County level.

Throw-in is at 2.30 in Nenagh this afternoon – we’ll have regular live updates here on Tipp FM.