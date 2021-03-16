Killenaule racing star Blackmore makes history at Cheltenham

Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore has made racing history by becoming the first female rider to land the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 31-year-old booted the unbeaten favourite Honeysuckle, trained by Henry de Bromhead, to a comfortable win in the feature race on day one at Prestbury Park.

Rachael sounded audibly stunned as she spoke following the race, and was full of praise for her horse:

“She was just incredible. She did everything I wanted her to throughout the race. When Goshen headed off and came back, I was slightly worried there. But she’s done everything I wanted her to do. I just can’t believe we’ve won a Champion Hurdle.

“It’s just incredible. Henry produces her every day in that kind of form for me to just stay around. It’s just unbelievable.”