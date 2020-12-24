Killenaule GAA Club nearing the end of 24-hour fundraising spinathon

The people of Killenaule are appealing for your support as they come towards the end of a 24-hour fundraising spinathon.

Since 8pm last night, members of the club have been on the exercise bikes for an hour each, looking to raise money to develop their GAA club facilities including a gym.

Donations can be made on the ‘Killenaule Spinathon’ page on idonate.ie.

Munster football champions Jimmy and Paudie Feehan will do the final leg this evening.

Fellow clubman and All-Ireland winning hurler John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer has been giving the latest on their efforts on Drivetime with Owen Lonergan:

“We’ve 48 people, two bikes going the whole time. So everybody is doing an hour each. Everybody on the graveyard shift, from midnight to 6am, they all showed up and did their part. So it’s been going very well so far. But we have to remain Covid-compliant, so we’re just appealing to people to help us out online.”

The full interview can be heard here: