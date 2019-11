Tipperary side Kilfeacle are through to the All Ireland Rugby Junior Cup semi final.

They overcame Kilkenny in Morrissey Park with a 26-18 win.

Kilfeacle will now play host to Ashbourne who have retained the title for the last three seasons.

The two sides met in the final two years ago which the Meath side won 18-9.

The clash is scheduled for Saturday, December 14th.