Kiely says Munster League clash with Tipp will benefit them

Limerick manager John Kiely says 2020 is on the minds of all inter-county teams at the moment.

All Ireland champions Tipp take on Limerick on Friday evening at LIT Gaelic Grounds as both sides look to build for the National Hurling league which commences next month.

The final of the Munster league competition takes place in early January with Tipp, Limerick and Clare battling it out for a place in the final.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport ahead of Friday nights game Limerick boss Kiely said preparations for next year are well under way now.



Throw-in between Tipp and Limerick is at 7.30 in the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow evening.