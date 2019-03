Carrick on Suir’s Kellie O’Donnell returned home to a hero’s welcome, after she competed in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

The 23 year old won three silver medals – as well as placing fourth and fifth in other competitions – during a remarkable performance from the 23-year-old.

Kellie is a member of the Waterford Special Olympics Club and her coach Annemarie Cahill-Byrne says she’s a pleasure to work with…