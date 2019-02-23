Kearns sees Armagh match as key moment in league

Tipp manager Liam Kearns says the league standings could go any way – but expects this round 4 encounter to be the key weekend.

His senior footballers are in action tomorrow afternoon, facing old rivals Armagh.

The Premier overcame Donegal last time out, having lost out against Meath and drawing with Fermanagh.

Armagh will make for strong opposition, and are expected to play free flowing football.

However, Liam Kearns says if they set up defensively, he’d like to think his side are adaptable in how they play…

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm, and TippFM’s live updates of the game come in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel, Clonmel