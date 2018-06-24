Kearns says “missed opportunities” trend must be addressed

Liam Kearns feels Tipperary’s failure to convert multiple opportunities into scores is a significant factor in yesterday defeat.

The Premier’s Senior Footballers bowed out of the Championship yesterday evening with a loss to Mayo in Round 2 of the All Ireland Qualifiers.

Liam Kearn’s men had a slow start and were four points down after just 6 minutes of play but then on the 9th minute a high ball by Josh Keane with a ” hand of God” by Michael Quinlivan to guide it into the back of the Mayo net and Tipp were in business.

They lead by 2 points at half time including a magnificant Hawke Eye approved score by Quinlivan.

However it wasn’t to last and the turning point in Tipperary’s fortunes came 18 minutes into the second half when Mayo found the back of the net and The Premier’s 3 point lead evaporated.

Stephen Rochford’s men clocked up 1-07 without reply for the remainder of the game and it ended Mayo 1-19 Tipperary 1-11

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson, Tipp Manager Liam Kearns said his side had plenty of chances but never got the follow through