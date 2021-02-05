Karen Kennedy named Camogie Club Player of the Year

Tipperary camogie star Karen Kennedy has been awarded the Tipperary club championship player of the year award for her outstanding performances across last season.

Tipperary Camogie have also announced their their club team of the year for 2020.

Ten clubs are represented in total in the Tipperary Club Team of the Year 2020:

Goalkeeper

Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)

Full-back line:

Eimear Cahill (Drom-Inch) Christina Brennan (Drom-Inch) Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty Rossmore)

Half-back line:

Courtney Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore) Aoife McGrath (Drom-Inch) Ruth Butler (Templemore)

Midfield:

Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields) Jean Kelly (Annacarty)

Half-forward line:

Eimear Heffernan (Knockavilla Kickhams) Roisin Howard (Cahir) Cait Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore)

Full-forward line:

Sarah McKevitt (Thurles Sarsfields) Amy Kennedy (Burgess-Duharra) Caoimhe Perdue (Cashel)

Tipperary Club Championship player of the year-

Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields)