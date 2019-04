In the Mid Tipp junior hurling league, Gurtnahoe host Clonakenny and Thurles Gaels face JK Brackens in Kickham park.

Both games throw in at noon.

Then in West Tipp in the Junior A Hurling Championship it’s Emly v Roclwell Rovers in Sean Treacy Park at noon, while Clonoulty Rossmore meet Arravale Rovers in Dundrum at 6pm.