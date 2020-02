His versatility is possibly keeping Killenaule’s Joe O’Dwyer from nailing down a regular starting place with the Tipp senior hurlers.

The Killenaule clubman has also had problems with injury, which haven’t helped his cause.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time former Tipp star and fellow Killenaule man Declan Fanning said Joe being able to fill a number of positions can be both an advantage and a disadvantage.