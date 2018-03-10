JK Brackens and Moyle Rovers into U 21 A Football Final

There were wins today for JK Brackens and Moyle Rovers in their respective County U 21 A Football Semi Finals.

In the early match it was very much a one sided affair as Brackens clocked up 7-21 to Borris’s 0-03.

Then in the second semi final in Munroe Moyle Rovers dominated the first half in their encounter with Clonouny Rossmore and were leading 10 points to 3. Clounoulty staged somewhat of a comeback in the second half clocking up a further 7 points but Rovers put in a gusty performance and secured victory on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-10.