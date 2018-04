Tipperary’s Jason Forde has been nominated for a Player of the Month award for April.

Forde was Tipperary’s stand out player throughout their Allianz league campaign.

The full forward notched up an impressive 2-12 in their final encounter with Kilkenny.

He has been nominaed alongside Kilkenny’s TJ Reid and Paddy Deegan.

The football nominations are Galway’s Damien Comer, Dublin’s Ciaran Kilkenny and his teammate, Brian Fenton.