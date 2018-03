The Irish Rugby team have received a big boost with the news that Tadgh Furlong and Iain Henderson are on course to be fit for Saturday’s Six Nations showdown with Scotland.

Hamstring injuries forced both players out of the win over Wales, but Ireland management expect them to train fully this week.

The Munster pair of Andrew Conway and Niall Scannell have been ruled out of the game, due to knee and rib issues.





Ulster’s Rob Herring has rejoined the squad have overcome an elbow problem.