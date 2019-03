A fantastic display by Borrisokane Community College on Saturday evening in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe ensured the All Ireland C schools hurling cup is resting in north Tipp for 2019.

An early goal set up Borrisokane and they maintained their lead running out 1-22 to 1-12 winners against Galway side Colaiste na Coiribe.

After the game Borrisokane Community College manager and coach Sean Ryan told Tipp FM Sport it was a hard fought and satisfying win.