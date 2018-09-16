Tipperary Hurling Fixtures – Sunday

Photo © Tipp FM

County Intermediate Hurling Quarter finals:

Golden Kilfeackle v Thurles Sarsfields in Dundrum at 12

Drom Inch v Shannon Rovers in Roscrea at noon

Moneygall v Borrisokane in Templederry at 5pm

 

Seamus O Riain Cup quarter finals:

Silvermines v JK Bracken’s in Toomevara at 1pm

Templederry v Holycross Ballycahill in Kilcommon at 2pm

 

South Tipp Minor A Hurling semi finals:

Moyle Rovers v Carrick Swans in Clonmel at 3.30

Clonmel Og v St Mary’s in Munroe at 3.30

 

South Tipp Minor B Hurling semi finals:

Mullinahone v Killenaule in Munroe at 2pm

Anner Gaels v Kilsheelan Kilcash in Clonmel at 2pm

West Under 21 B Hurling championship:

GAME OFF Lattin Cullen Gaels v Arravale in Lattin at noon – Lattin unable to field team

GAME OFF – Rockwell Rosegreen v Cappawhite Gaels in Cappawhite at noon – Rockwell unable to field a team.