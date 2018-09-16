Tipperary Hurling Fixtures – Sunday

County Intermediate Hurling Quarter finals:
Golden Kilfeackle v Thurles Sarsfields in Dundrum at 12
Drom Inch v Shannon Rovers in Roscrea at noon
Moneygall v Borrisokane in Templederry at 5pm
Seamus O Riain Cup quarter finals:
Silvermines v JK Bracken’s in Toomevara at 1pm
Templederry v Holycross Ballycahill in Kilcommon at 2pm
South Tipp Minor A Hurling semi finals:
Moyle Rovers v Carrick Swans in Clonmel at 3.30
Clonmel Og v St Mary’s in Munroe at 3.30
South Tipp Minor B Hurling semi finals:
Mullinahone v Killenaule in Munroe at 2pm
Anner Gaels v Kilsheelan Kilcash in Clonmel at 2pm
West Under 21 B Hurling championship:
GAME OFF Lattin Cullen Gaels v Arravale in Lattin at noon – Lattin unable to field team
GAME OFF – Rockwell Rosegreen v Cappawhite Gaels in Cappawhite at noon – Rockwell unable to field a team.