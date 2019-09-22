Inseparable Clonoulty and Annacarty heading for replay of West Hurling Final

We’ll have to wait to find out the winner of the West Tipp Senior Hurling Championship after extra time failed to separate the sides.

Reigning County and West Champs Clonoulty were defending their title from Eire Og Annacarty when a Timmy Hammersly point on the stroke of full time brought the sides to extra time.

Clonoulty were again a point behind as the final whistle blew, but it was the turn of Jimmy Maher to level the sides at the end of extra time to ensure a replay.

Earlier, Golden/Kilfeacle needed extra time to clinch the West Tipp Intermediate Hurling title.

They fought off a resurgent Cappawhite to win that one 2-24 to 2-20.