Injury hit Tipp face Donegal tomorrow

Tipperary would be relishing tomorrow’s clash with Donegal if they had a full compliment of players.

That’s according to manager Liam Kearns, who’s missing a host of regular starters, and around 10 players in total for the game.

The Premier welcome the Ulster side to Semple Stadium tomorrow afternoon – in a game that’ll see top and bottom of the Division 2 National Football League table face off.

Liam Kearns says it’ll be a tough encounter without some big names…

Throw in tomorrow is at 2pm.

TippFMs live coverage of the game comes in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel Clonmel.