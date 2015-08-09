O’Brien feels Tipp will go “all guns blazing” for Cork

While Tipperary haven’t had the easiest lead-up to their Munster Championship, they’ll go into the Cork game ‘all guns blazing.’

With the loss of Kieran Bergin to the footballers, injuries to a number of players including Bonner Maher, and Jason Forde’s one match ban which is set to be appealed, the Tipp squad have had a number of issues hanging over the camp.

Tipp face Cork in the Munster Senior hurling quarter final in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

But, former Tipp hurler Conor O’ Brien says Tipp are an experienced side and none of these things should affect them…