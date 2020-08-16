Hurling: Loughmore join Thurles in last eight of Dan Breen Cup

Thurles Sarsfields have finished with a 100% record in Group 3 of the Dan Breen Cup after a 1-25 to 0-19 win over Moycarkey-Borris, who’ll be entering the relegation playoff.

Thurles will be joined in the last eight by Loughmore/Castleiney who defeated Kilruane 2-14 to 2-12 in Thurles.

Later at 6, Toomevara need a win against Burgess in Group 4, while at the same time county champions Borris-Ileigh face near neighbours Upperchurch-Drombane.

We’ll have live commentary of that Borrisoleigh – Upperchurch game here on Tipp FM.

Templederry and Silvermines have emerged from Group 4 after a dramatic ending to the action in that O’ Riain Cup group.

Templederry top the group on four points after a 1-23 to 1-21 win over St Mary’s which sends the Clonmel side into the relegation playoff.

Silvermines and Ballina played out a 0-21 apiece draw, which left Silvermines a single point better off on scoring difference to send them through to the last eight.

The group stage comes to a conclusion in Group 3 this evening where Mullinahone face Clonakenny in Littleton

The other game sees already qualified Newport play Sean Treacy’s in Dolla.

Both those games throw-in at 6.30.

In Group 1 of the Intermediate Championship Drom-Inch have beaten Moyle Rovers 1-14 to 2-9 while Ballinahinch have beaten Moyne Templetuohy 1-19 to 0-21.

That leaves three teams on four points with Moyne going through as winners on scoring difference, followed by Ballinahinch with Drom in third and Moyle Rovers in the relegation playoff.

The Tipperary County Board has announced that the Intermediate hurling championship game between Kilsheelan Kilcash and Golden Kilfeacle, will not go ahead this evening.

The game will be refixed by the county CCC at a later date

The other game in Group 4 at 6.30 goes ahead, which is Gortnahoe-Glengoole against Moneygall.

