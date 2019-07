In the North Tipp Junior B hurling championship

Its Ballina v Roscrea in Ballina and Toomevara v Lorrha in St Michaels Park and both of those games have a 7.30 start.

While the West Minor Hurling League – The finals between Arravale Rovers and Rockwell/Rosegreen and Cappawhite Gaels v Cashel King Cormacs are both off.

They are refixed for Saturday July 13th in Clonoulty