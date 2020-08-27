Hurling club season sprint enters decisive stage

Attention turns to hurling this weekend with the FBD Insurance County Senior Quarter finals.

Semple Stadium will host all four games this weekend with Kiladangan and Toomevara getting proceedings underway at 2pm on Saturday. That’s followed by the meeting Thurles Sarsfields and Nenagh Eire Og at 6pm.

While on Sunday, Clonoulty Rossmore play Loughmore Castleiney at 2, with Borrisoleigh and Drom Inch bringing the curtain down on the weekend that evening

It’s been a busy few weeks for Tipp clubs with the weekly switch between hurling and football, but speaking to Tipp FM, Tipp footballer and Kilsheelan club man Bill Maher says the quick turnaround can be beneficial for some clubs:

“For us this year it’s been good. We haven’t gone well in the hurling and if you have an extra week to think it over, you might begin to overthink things. Straight away after though, we can just focus on football. As the focus changes so quickly, the mentality changes quickly too. You get a bit of a pep in your step, you can forget about things quicker.

“Now on the other side, you can pick up little injuries a bit more. But I think every team is getting them and we’ve been lucky enough that we haven’t picked up any serious injuries. Our team is getting fitter, I presume every team is getting fitter too and it’s just enjoyable to be playing. You get a pep in your step going into the following week.”

This weekend’s club hurling championship coverage on Tipp FM is brought to you by Stakelums, Office, furniture & Back to School Supplies, Parnell St, Thurles