Golden-based trainer Fozzy Stack has evidently got his useful filly Woody Creek back to form and recorded back-to-back victories with the daughter of Zoffany in the Matchbook Low Commission Exchange Rated Race at Cork.

The three-year-old was unlucky to have her confidence knocked when almost brought down in a Leopardstown maiden last season but showed her wellbeing at Naas when getting up late on in a premier handicap earlier this month.

Stack is happy with her progress…