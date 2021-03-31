Welcome return of point-to-point action

Point-to-point racing will resume in Ireland on Saturday week, April 10th, in a restricted format.

With golf courses and tennis courts still closed until April 26th, the return of point-to-point racing has been fast-tracked in the Government’s announcement to ease Covid-19 restrictions next month.

It’s understood that only four and five-year old horses will be allowed to participate in behind-closed-doors meetings.

A groundswell of support for the return of such race meetings has grown in recent weeks, particularly since the success of Tipperary bred Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.