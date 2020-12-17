Top honours for Premier jockeys

Two Tipperary jockeys have been honoured in the Horse Racing Ireland Awards for 2020.

20-year-old Gavin Ryan from Killenaule picked up two of the 10 gongs on offer, winning the Emerging Talent Award as well as Ride of the Year for his win on Saltonstall in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap at Galway.

Rachael Blackmore, also from Killenaule, picked up the National Hunt Award after a string of Grade 1 wins this year.

John Oxx has been honoured with the Contribution to the Industry Award, while Barry Geraghty receives the Irish Racing Hero Award.