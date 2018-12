The Denis Hogan trained-and-ridden Moskovite put up one of the performances of the afternoon at Limerick as she carried top-weight to a convincing success in the O’Kelly Brothers Demolition Mares Handicap Hurdle.

Held up off a strong pace, she made sustained headway to go to the front early in the straight, and stayed on strongly from there to beat Rovetta by three-and-a-half lengths.

The Cloughjordan trainer and jockey was impressed by Moskovite.