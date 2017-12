Mullinahone trainer Ray Hackett sent out Crackerdancer in the ‘David Fitzgerald – Take It Easee’ Mares Maiden Hurdle.

Making all, once she warmed to the task of jumping, she was brilliant and very quick over her hurdles, and when asserting turning in her rivals just couldn’t live with her.

Afterwards Ray Hackett paid tribute to jockey Eoin O’Brien and Crackerdancer on their first outing over hurdles.