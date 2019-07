All eyes may have been on Frankie Dettori’s visit to Killarney, but Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan and Shanagolden jockey Chris Hayes teamed up to land the opening claiming race at Fairyhouse yesterday evening.

Nobel Joshua showed a good attitude to get off the mark.

The three-year-old had some decent form over longer distances and was able to use his stamina to repel the late challenge of favourite Bar Room Bore.

Chris Hayes gave his reaction to the win.