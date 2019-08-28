Tipperary success in Ballinrobe

Nenagh-based trainer Ray Hackett was narrowly denied at Ballinrobe with Nibblers Charm but made amends in the following race with progressive five-year-old Happy Jacky, who ran out an impressive winner.

The mount of champion conditional jockey Donie McInerney showed a smart turn of foot to put the race to bed on the home turn.

Meanwhile Henry de Bromhead’s smart chaser Moon Over Germany was the star performer on the County Mayo card yesterday coming home a comprehensive winner of the feature Hollymount Nursing Home Chase under Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore.