Cloughjordan-based Denis Hogan trained and steered The Granson to victory in the Follow Limerick Racecourse On Twitter Maiden Hurdle today.

It looked as though The Granson was in a spot of bother when the odds-on favourite Crezic began to build up a head of steam approaching the last, but when that rival crashed out, Hogan was able to coast home at his leisure.

The Granson is owned by Padraig Coffee, who owns a bar out in Lanzarote.

Denis Hogan was very happy with the way the horse has come on.