The €25,000 Tipperary Racecourse Handicap over five furlongs is the featured event at the Munster track on Thursday evening with 14 going to post.

Racing gets underway with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at 4.30pm with five newcomers among the eight declared including War Front colt Pistoletto from the Aidan O’Brien yard and the Jessica Harrington-trained Papa Bear, a 95,000 guineas purchase as a yearling.