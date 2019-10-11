Tipp well in the hunt for racing awards

Tipperary is well represented among short-list for the 2019 Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards.

The finalists were shortlisted from over 300 nominations received.

Perry Power who is Track & Facilities Manager at Tipperary & Cork Racecourses is in the running for the Racing and Breeding Support Services Award.

The Administration Award nominees include Geraldine Ryan who is Office Manager at Camas Park Stud near Cashel.

Among the three shortlisted for the Leadership Award in the Stud category is Tony O’Meara, Stallion Manager at Coolmore.

The winner in each of these categories will receive a specially-commissioned trophy and €4,000 in prize-money while the other two finalists in each category will each receive €1,000.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Tuesday October 29 in the Killashee Hotel in Naas, County Kildare.