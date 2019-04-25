Tipp trainers and riders clean up at Dundalk

Tipperary trainers and riders dominated on a very wet night at Dundalk last night.

The victory of the Fozzy Stack-trained Gatsby Cap in the LMFM Dual Race Night Handicap under young Killenaule rider Andy Slattery meant that Premier County trainers won the first four races on the card.

This son of Gale Force Ten picked up well in the final furlong and drew clear to score decisively by a length-and-three-quarters from Han Solo and Guiding.

Andy Slattery says he can see the horse do well in the future…

It was also a memorable evening at Dundalk for Joey Sheridan, as the 17-year-old rider from Hollyford near Thurles rode his first winner when landing the irishinjuredjockeys.com Claiming Race on Eastern Racer for his boss, Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan.